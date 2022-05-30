InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a safe way to experience a shopping mall or large concert venue from home," said one of two inventors, from Elk Grove, Calif., "so we invented the MONEY & CONCERT VIRTUAL REALITY. Our design would enhance fun and socialization while reducing the spread of the corona virus."

The patent-pending invention provides a virtual and immersive way to enjoy shopping malls and concerts. In doing so, it eliminates the need to travel and attend a crowded public space. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, individuals with mobility limitations or medial conditions, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-174, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

