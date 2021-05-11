WOODRIDGE, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inventus Power, a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced battery systems for commercial, industrial, medical and military markets, today announced it entered into an agreement with Trilogy, a leading manufacturer's representative firm in the electronics industry, serving the automotive, IoT, consumer, medical, industrial and military markets.
According to the agreement, Trilogy will provide Inventus Power with technical sales and marketing support across the Midwest region of the United States. Trilogy serves the Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Kentucky markets with offices located in each area.
Trilogy has over 30 years' experience establishing strategic relationships with leading OEMs. "Our technology partners benefit from our long-standing relationships as we are able to gain insight into our customer's product roadmaps and recommend the best technical solution based on their application requirements," said Terry Bishop, President at Trilogy. "We are excited to work with Inventus Power and provide our customers with an experienced and trusted source for their advanced battery and power solution needs."
"Trilogy understands the evolving technology and design requirements of its OEMs partners," said Bob Zielke, Senior Director of Business Development for Inventus Power. "With their extensive network and market knowledge, the Trilogy team will help us drive further customer collaboration and establish new partnerships in battery pack design and manufacturing."
About Inventus Power:
Inventus Power, founded in 1960, is the leading provider of advanced battery systems for global OEMs. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of battery packs, chargers, and power supplies across a broad range of portable, motive & stationary applications.
With multi-country locations across four continents and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, China, & Malaysia, the company is strategically positioned to support the needs of global brands.
From design & engineering to performance testing & mass production, Inventus Power provides accelerated end-to-end solutions. Its broad market/application expertise, technology agnostic approach, global footprint, and vertical integration enable the delivery of safe, reliable & innovative power solutions at an exceptional speed to market.
For more information about Inventus Power, please visit http://www.inventuspower.com.
About Trilogy:
Trilogy was established in 1990 as a manufacturer's representative firm which has evolved into one of the largest most respected sales, service, and consulting organizations in the electronics industry. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan with offices in Cleveland/Ohio, Indianapolis/IN, and Pittsburgh/PA. Trilogy has a long-term track record of success in the Automotive, IoT, Consumer, Medical, Industrial and Military markets. Our market knowledge, professional staff and exceptional customer service are all reasons why leading technology manufacturers partner with Trilogy. They have added Inventus Power to their premier list of technology partners that include Sharp, Vishay, Western Digital, U-blox, Marvell, Fujitsu, and Allegro.
For more information about Trilogy, please visit http://www.trilogyinc.com or call us at (248) 643-4344.
