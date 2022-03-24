Ranked #1 in Reno, #4 in Nevada For Fastest Growing Private Companies
RENO, Nev., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inverters R Us Among the Nation's Fastest Growing Private Companies
– Ranks No. 1 in Reno –
– Ranks No. 4 in Nevada –
– Ranks No. 41 in Rocky Mountain Region –
Inc. magazine today revealed that Inverters R Us is No. 41 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain region economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Within the region, Inverters R Us is No. 4 in the state of Nevada and No. 1 in the greater Reno/Northern Nevada area.
Daniel Stack, Founder and President of Inverters R Us, said, "being included in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list is a significant accomplishment for Inverters R Us and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, the trust and support of our customers, vendors and other business partners, and solid execution by our Reno-based team. We have built a great company here in Northern Nevada and are excited about our growth prospects in the future."
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/regionals starting March 15, 2022.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
About Inverters R Us
Inverters R Us is a leading developer and direct marketer of brand name and private label electrical products in North America and goes to market through proprietary branded websites, third party online marketplaces, and direct sales. The Company markets its products to both consumers and businesses. The Company's products are generally utilized in recreational vehicle and related end markets. The Company was founded in 2003 and its primary operations are located in Reno, Nevada.
Contact: Daniel Stack, President, 866-419-2616 x1003 or dstack@invertersrus.com http://www.invertersrus.com
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Daniel Stack, Inverters R US, +1 8664192616 Ext: 1, dstack@invertersrus.com
SOURCE Inverters R Us