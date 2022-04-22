Special .Earth Domain Offer Aimed at Helping Organizations to Meet Climate Risk Disclosure Requirements
TOKYO, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interlink Co., Ltd., the official operator of the .Earth domain registry, announced today that its registrar partners are offering a special promotion on new .Earth domain registrations for Earth Day 2022.
The theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest in Our Planet," which focuses on how businesses, governments, and citizens need to invest in a partnership for the planet – with everyone being accountable.
This year's Earth Day theme reinforces the need for Climate Risk Disclosures, where companies have to disclose the risks and opportunities from climate change to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Earth Day 2022 theme puts a spotlight on how the private sector needs to take the lead and invest in sustainable practices – and using an .Earth domain is the foundation for communicating these disclosures.
To help achieve this, the .Earth domain and its registrar partners are offering special pricing for one-year registrations of standard .Earth domain names starting at under $10.00 USD – from April 22, 2022 to July 31, 2022.
"While there is still time to solve the climate crisis, we need to act now and invest in our planet for ourselves and future generations," said Jacob Williams, Interlink General Manager of Domain Services. "By securing a new .Earth domain, it will signal that your organization is committed to enhancing the betterment of life for all, and it can provide a platform for sharing how your organization is actively countering climate change."
In addition to GoDaddy, many other global domain registrars are participating in the promotion.
- GoDaddy (Global)
- OVH (France/Global)
- Marcaria (Global)
- Ledl (domaintechnik.at) (Europe)
- Netowl (Japan)
- NetIM (Global)
- NameSilo (Global)
- Blacknight (Europe)
- Gonbei Domain (Japan)
Since its official launch in November 2015, the .Earth domain users have evolved into a large "tribe" of environmental organizations, geospatial companies, trade organizations, travel companies, engineering firms, new technology innovators, authors, artists, and much more. For more than five years, the .Earth domain has played a major role in uniting and healing the planet.
The .Earth domain creates a safe place on the Internet which allows organizations to elevate their brands to enhance overall awareness, revenue generation, as well as expand their memberships, and grow their donor bases.
To learn more about the .Earth domain, visit Voices.Earth. In addition, many organizations and individuals are sharing their voices about the benefits of a .Earth domain in our Voices.Earth podcast series.
About Interlink Co., Ltd.
Interlink Co., Ltd. is a Tokyo-based technology company founded in 1994. Interlink runs a successful Internet service provider (ISP) business and offers a wide range of Internet-related services. The company has been developing the .earth top-level domain (TLD) since 2011 and secured the rights to the TLD in 2014. Interlink executed a contract with ICANN, the governing authority of the global domain name system (DNS) in December 2014, allowing the company to operate the ".earth" TLD. Learn more about .earth at http://domain.earth.
Media Contact
Matthew Langan, L&R Communications, 2022623340, matt@landrcomm.com
SOURCE Interlink Co., Ltd.