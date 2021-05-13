MARIETTA, Ga., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plan now! Bid your price! Invest in Your Future with this Multi-Seller 40 Property Auction Conducted by John Dixon & Associates
This spectacular multi-seller auction event will be held on Tuesday, May 25 at 2:00pm. There will be 40 properties in 33 offerings across four states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Iowa. Many of the properties will be selling at absolute auction, to the last & highest bidder, with no minimums, and no reserves! The auction will be held by the John Dixon & Associates team using their time tested and proven "live in-person"/"simulcast online" auction format. You can conveniently bid live at the auction or online from the comfort of your home or office. The live auction will be held at Home 2 Suites (off Delk Road), at 2168 Kingston Court, Marietta, GA 30067.
There is a wide variety of some genuinely great properties being offered by highly motivated sellers. Improve your net worth with four nice single family homes currently leased month-to-month or a commercial building in a long time lease in the Montgomery, Alabama area. A grocery store and restaurant in Roopville, GA is another great opportunity in this auction. Just the right location for a commercial invest is a 2.4 acre commercial land tract in Alpharetta, GA and a commercial lot with development potential in Atlanta, GA. Both in fantastic locations! For the golf lovers, there is a golf course residential lot at Sanctuary Cove at St. Andrew South in Waverly, GA. This lot is in an exceptional community, which sits on the Golden Isles of Georgia and represents one of the top new semi-private golf facilities in the state. Some great absolute auction deals include six residential lots, selling separately in Hiawassee, GA; Two Quadraplex vacant lots in Gainesville, FL, as well as, three residential lots selling separately in Jasper, GA. This auction has something for everyone!
John Dixon & Associates is a Real Estate Auction & Marketing Company based in the Metro Atlanta area. They have been in business since 1996 and auction a variety of real estate from homes, land, agricultural, residential & commercial properties. JDA can quickly liquidate your assets in a competitive bidding environment and eliminate future market uncertainties.
The JDA team conducts weekly podcasts to help educate the public and make bidding at auction an easy process.
If you have any question about how auctions work or would like to sell your real estate at the next multi-seller auction, scheduled for July 2021, they have a team ready to assist you.
Plan now, be there live or online to grab a real estate auction deal on Tuesday, May 25 at 2:00pm.
CONTACT
John Dixon
John Dixon & Associates, Auctions & Marketing
800-479-1763 | http://www.johndixon.com
SOURCE John Dixon & Associates