WESTON, Mass., April 05, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investics Data Services Company, Inc. and Opturo, Inc. have entered into an arrangement for Investics to utilize Opturo's performance measurement and data management capabilities (ODIN and VIA) in the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE)©. These next generational capabilities provide for maximum flexibility to instantly calculate in real time a truly customized risk and return service, accommodating some of today's toughest performance measurement challenges including ABOR to IBOR to PBOR transformation, appropriate handling of private investments, flexible hierarchies, attribution and risk.
"Performance has always been all about the data. Investics has been impressed for a number of years how Opturo approached architecting a performance measurement platform to address the use case challenges that institutional investors are facing today. Coupled with the Investics DARTS© data delivery supermarket, Investics managed services to calculate performance and the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE)©, we are very pleased to be able to bring the range of Opturo's capabilities to the Investics client base", said William Pryor, President of Investics.
"Over the past few decades the Investics team has been providing industry leading performance measurement services to the institutional investor community. With Opturo's technological prowess and Investics managed services and innovative work on the cloud, we collectively will have something quite unique to offer to the marketplace", said CEO of Opturo, Ken D'Silva.
Investics© focuses on and works in partnership with the global institutional investor community including asset owners, asset managers, investment consultants, family offices, alternative investments advisors, fund administrators, financial institutions and custodian banks. We offer investment data and analytics capabilities, managed services and consulting. With representatives globally and headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts on the outskirts of Boston along "America's Technology Highway", Investics has serviced clients with assets that total over US$150 billion. For more information on Investics©, please visit http://www.investics.com. To learn more about subscribing to Investics ICE© or Investics DARTS© through AWS Marketplace, please click here.
Opturo® is a technology company specializing in providing reliable, innovative, practical and cost effective bolt-on solutions to help optimize operational services for the financial industry and beyond. Backed by extensive financial industry experience and state-of-the-art technology, we also provide products and services in the areas of Performance, Attribution, Ex-Post Analysis, GIPS Composite Management and Custom Investment Reporting. It is the mission of Opturo® to deliver superior information and technology solutions to our clients to optimize their operational processes. For more information on Opturo®, please visit http://www.opturo.com
Media Contact
Media Relations, Investics Data Services Company, +1 (781) 472-2163, info@investics.com
SOURCE Investics Data Services Company