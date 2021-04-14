WESTON, Mass., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investics Data Services Company, Inc. is pleased to announce the availability of four major new components to the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE)© for helping institutional investors achieve "The Complete Investment Picture©" across the multi-asset class risk and return spectrum. Running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), ICE is a secure next generation native cloud investment data and analytics platform which combines data collection, aggregation and use case modeling with dynamic calculation engines and visualizations to meet common industry requirements including performance measurement, risk analytics, investment compliance and regulatory reporting.
With data encryption at rest, the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE)© integrates portfolio holdings and transactions (from financial institutions, accounting/trading systems and data warehouses), ESG measures, risk statistics and characteristics, industry benchmarks, security master and reference data optimized for immediate use in both cloud and non-cloud business intelligence (BI) and artificial intelligence (AI) tools, APIs and other software and systems.
The four new Investics ICE© components which can operate independently or together in unison are:
DARTS© - Data Aggregation Remediation Transformation Service, a data delivery supermarket
Fusion© - Data fabric construct for modeling and stitching related data together within a data lake
IMPRES© - In-Memory Performance Risk Engine Service for risk and return calculations
Vision© - Customizable interactive embedded dashboards and graphical reporting
"Traditional approaches to implementing investment analytics functionality along with data management capabilities using legacy technology can be highly complex, very expensive and take years to start yielding any benefits, and that assumes implementations go well," said William Pryor, President of Investics. "The Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE)© can be a significant facilitator for those in the institutional investor community who are considering (or are well on their way towards) joining the cloud data strategy revolution in order to benefit from all of the massive cost, scalability, functionality and time-to-market efficiencies a cloud framework can bring to meet current and future investment data and analytics needs. For those who seek cost effective and empowering data independence or have their investment data spread across multiple disparate providers and want to pull it all together into one place quickly and at a low cost, ICE can be a real game changer," Pryor further explains.
Pre-existing AWS account owners can spin up an Investics ICE© instance online in less than 10 minutes and it costs virtually nothing to do so. Over time additional AWS processing and data storage charges apply, based on use.
In conjunction with this announcement and until April 2022, Investics will be waiving the one-time licensing fee for clients who subscribe to the hosted Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE)© platform through AWS Marketplace. To learn more about the terms or to subscribe to ICE on AWS Marketplace, please click here.
Investics focuses on and works in partnership with the global institutional investor community. Investics offers investment data and analytics capabilities, managed services and consulting. Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts on the outskirts of Boston along "America's Technology Highway" and with representatives globally, Investics has serviced clients with assets that now total over US$150 billion. To learn more about subscribing to any Investics offerings through AWS Marketplace, please click here.
For more information, please visit http://www.investics.com.
Media Contact
Media Relations, Investics Data Services Company, +1 (781) 472-2163, info@investics.com
SOURCE Investics Data Services Company