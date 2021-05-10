WESTON, Mass., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investics Data Services Company, Inc. has reached an agreement with Arabesque S-Ray to provide a suite of Arabesque S-Ray ESG data through the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE)© and Investics DARTS© data marketplace. Clients can subscribe to one or more of the various Investics DARTS Arabesque S-Ray ESG datasets on AWS Marketplace and seamlessly integrate the S-Ray ESG data with their own portfolio holdings and other investment data on Investics ICE© for further performance, risk and exposure analysis, as well as stay ahead of the formative ESG regulatory reporting requirements developing globally.
These new Investics DARTS© Arabesque S-Ray ESG offerings will allow subscribers to integrate a suite of ESG metrics with their own portfolio holdings for investment management, company analysis, risk management, compliance and regulatory reporting purposes. Currently covering over 8,000 of the world's largest listed corporations, the machine learning technology of Arabesque S-Ray combines over 250 ESG metrics with news signals from over 30,000 sources to drive key sustainability insights for its clients. It is the first ESG data provider of its kind to rate companies on the normative principles of the United Nations Global Compact (GC Score). S-Ray also provides an industry-specific assessment of companies' performance on financially material sustainability criteria (ESG Score), together with an assessment of how companies report their emissions (Temperature Score). These scores are combined with a preferences filter that also assesses a company's business involvements.
"Arabesque's innovative approach, and early entry into ESG metrics, has made them a leader in providing institutional investors with measures and indicators which can help determine the sustainability performance of companies and securities," said William Pryor, President of Investics. "Combined with the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE)© portfolio look-through capabilities, a client can easily consume Arabesque S-Ray ESG data integrated with their own portfolio holdings at a significantly lower cost, analytics ready and optimized for immediate use in both native-cloud and non-cloud downstream software and systems for consistent, relevant and transparent investment analysis," continued Pryor.
The Investics DARTS Arabesque S-Ray ESG enterprise and standalone dataset combinations, and additional seamless integration with portfolio holdings, are available today and can be found by searching on AWS Marketplace or by clicking here.
Investics focuses on, and works in partnership with, the global institutional investor community offering native-cloud investment data and analytics capabilities, managed services and consulting. With representatives globally and headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts on the outskirts of Boston along "America's Technology Highway", Investics has serviced clients with assets that now total over US$150 billion. To learn more about subscribing to any Investics offerings through AWS Marketplace, please click here.
Established in 2013, Arabesque is a leading provider of technology solutions for sustainable finance, with three integrated businesses offering ESG investment strategies, data and insights for financial decision-making, and AI investment technology. To learn more about Arabesque, please visit http://www.arabesque.com.
