DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ITServe Alliance is known for brewing up innovative ideas as it encourages innovation in its members and constantly drives them to share new ideas about technology, mentorship and investment opportunities within members as well as local communities. As a part of this constant push for innovation, the STARTUP CUBE program is held as one of the signature events in the Annual Synergy Conference in the fourth quarter every year with 2000+ CEOs, CIOs and CTOs in attendance and several CXOs come forward to invest and mentor in startups, products and new business ideas.
Entrepreneurs and startup founders Srini Dhara and Swathi Nelabhatla said that the Synergy Conference which will be held from September 30 to October 1, 2021 at Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas would have the top 10 vetted startups pitch their products and business ideas.
Speaking about the conference, Raghu Chittimalla, National President of ITServe Alliance said: "It is a great platform for young entrepreneurs not only to get funded, but also find the right mentors. Many of the startups that pitched their ideas in previous Synergy conferences have evolved into operational and full-fledged businesses over time. This Startup initiative has been a staple at the annual Synergy Conference and has become a focal point for many young startup enthusiasts."
Every initiative at the ITServe Alliance including CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), Startup Cube or Local Employment - supports economic growth and helps rebuild communities across all states in the country.
Sateesh Nagilla, Synergy Director, said that vetted startups will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with investor members throughout the two-day conference. Synergy Chair Gopi Kandukuri proudly affirmed that the "Investor Day" is a definite value-add to the member community where investors and startups work together face-to-face and bring the brightest ideas to fruition. Most successful CXOs who attend this event have already invested in startups and are constantly on the prowl to invest in newer, better ideas.
ITServe Alliance currently has over 1200+ member companies and the motto of every CXO is in alignment with what Zig ZIglar said: "One can get anything if he is willing to help others get what they want." If you would like to pitch your startup idea at the conference, please visit http://www.itservesynergy.org/startup and join us at Dallas, TX on September 29 through October 01, 2021 at the Synergy Conference-2021.
If you would like to become a sponsor or need more information, please reach out to Jyoti Vazirani, PR & Media Director, ITServe Alliance at prmedia@itserve.org.
