TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InvestorCOM, a leading regulatory software provider to the wealth management industry, today announced that its compliance platform for meeting the Know Your Product (KYP) requirements of the Client Focused Reforms (CFRs) has been recognized as 'Best Wealth Management Regulatory Solution' by the Canadian RegTech Association (CRTA).
Sponsored by Ernst & Young, the inaugural Canadian RegTech Awards recognizes significant achievement and innovation in the advancement of regulatory technology solutions to meet and improve regulatory compliance and oversight in Canada.
Eleven judges, with expertise in regulations, technology, and financial services, evaluated the nominations to arrive at this year's list. Awards were presented in 17 categories; winners were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, the company's growth, and the cost savings and efficiencies realized by their clients.
InvestorCOM's CEO David Reeve commented on the recognition:
"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in RegTech innovation for wealth management. Our compliance platform is purpose-built to help dealers and advisors meet their KYP requirements for the CFRs. Owing to its flexible software architecture, our technology is also helping US dealers and financial professionals meet Reg BI's Care Obligation for making best interest recommendations, disclosure and recordkeeping."
Paul Childerhose, board member with the Canadian RegTech Association, commented that "Our expert panel of judges was provided with an outstanding number of nominations to review and rank. In the category of Best Wealth Management Regulatory Solution, InvestorCOM stood out for its innovative regulatory technology that helps compliance teams and advisors efficiently meet their KYP requirements for the Client Focused Reforms."
InvestorCOM's compliance platform for meeting the KYP obligations for the Client Focused Reforms is comprised of:
- ShelfMonitor for assessing, monitoring and managing the dealer's product shelf for material change
- PeerCompare for comparing reasonable product alternatives, making compliant investment recommendations and digitizing the document disclosure and recordkeeping process
For a full list of Canadian RegTech Awards winners, please visit https://www.canadianregtechawards.ca/.
About InvestorCOM Inc.
Since 1992, InvestorCOM has been providing regulatory compliance software and communications solutions to wealth managers, asset managers, and insurers. Our high value, intuitive solutions eliminate compliance risk for our clients. For more information, visit http://www.InvestorCOM.com, email info@investorcom.com or call 1-800-361-9494.
