PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investors Gone Wild Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Investors Gone Wild Realty's future-forward, high-touch service is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Investors Gone Wild Realty was established by top-producing agent Crystal Ball, who made a name for herself in Panama City Beach after achieving a first-year transaction volume of over $22 million. Ball uses open-source information and closely analyzes the data to locate and secure the most profitable real estate investment opportunities for her clients. Though she's numbers-focused, Ball isn't motivated by money — she's motivated to help clients reach investment milestones that build wealth and elevate their quality of life.
Ball and her team at Investors Gone Wild Realty work with a broad spectrum of clients, from first-time homebuyers to investors with expansive rental property portfolios. With its do-whatever-it-takes mindset, the team secures the best properties that produce the highest ongoing returns.
Partnering with Side will ensure Investors Gone Wild Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Investors Gone Wild Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Investors Gone Wild Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Partnering with Side enables us to grow without sacrificing our world-class service," Ball said. "With Side supporting us through its state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, we can continue concentrating on helping our clients reach their investment goals."
About Investors Gone Wild Realty
Investors Gone Wild Realty is a leading real estate investment company serving Panama City Beach, Florida. It employs advanced marketing technologies to analyze and follow the data to help clients build wealth and elevate their quality of life. Confident, optimistic, and bold, the Investors Gone Wild Realty team uses its expert negotiation skills and thorough local knowledge to seek out and secure the most lucrative investment opportunities for those it serves. For more information, visit http://www.investshortterm.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
