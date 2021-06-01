AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™, a global innovator in web application security, today announced that it has been recognized for the first time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing with its Netsparker and Acunetix1 products. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. Both products were also named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing, as reviewed by customers.
One of only fourteen vendors selected for the Magic Quadrant this year, Invicti is changing the way web applications are secured. Netsparker and Acunetix empower security organizations to scale their impact through intelligent automation, 50+ integrations, and a proprietary approach to proof of exploit. Invicti's uniquely orchestrated Application Security Testing platform, which includes DAST, IAST and dynamic SCA, delivers comprehensive scanning, reduces false positives, and eases remediation by pinpointing where a vulnerability is introduced.
"Bringing together the first-ever automated web application security scanner and scalable proof-based scanning developed for the enterprise, we are transforming the way web applications are secured," said Ferruh Mavituna, CEO of Invicti Security. "Innovation is in our DNA and we look forward to continuing to lead the industry and serve our customers as we make the web safer for everyone."
About Invicti Security
Invicti Security is changing the way web applications are secured. A global leader in web application security for more than 15 years, Invicti's dynamic and interactive application security products help organizations in every industry scale their overall security operations, make the best use of their security resources, and engage developers in helping to improve their overall security posture. Invicti's product Netsparker delivers industry-leading enterprise web application security, while Acunetix is designed for small and medium-sized companies. Invicti is backed by Turn/River Capital, and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in London, Malta, and Istanbul.
