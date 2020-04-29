CHANTILLY, Va., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that Invictus JV, LLC, a joint venture of Perspecta subsidiary Knight Point Systems, LLC, was awarded a prime position on the Small Business Enterprise Applications Solutions (SBEAS) program from the United States Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC). The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, multiple-award program has a total value of $13.4 billion, which includes a five-year base plus five one-year options.
Invictus JV, a joint venture comprised of Knight Point Systems and Oasys International Corporation, is a qualified service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that launched in June 2017. The joint venture represents a qualified small business, eligible based on criteria for mentor-protégé relationships as set forth by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The organization provides systems engineering and integration services, cloud computing, cybersecurity, infrastructure/data center services, program management and service desk support to customers across defense, intelligence and federal agencies. Knight Point Systems became a subsidiary of Perspecta on August 1, 2019.
The purpose of the SBEAS program is to provide Air Force organizations and other supporting government agencies with a platform to procure a comprehensive suite of IT systems and software development in a variety of environments and infrastructures. This work will include technology upgrades, cybersecurity, commercial off-the-shelf product management, training, documentation, information display and business analysis services. Specifically, Invictus JV, will compete for task orders to provide systems engineering, system architecture and design, cloud migration and advisory services, cybersecurity and risk management and agile software development services.
"The complementary capabilities of Knight Point Systems and Oasys International Corporation were brought together to provide the deepest breadth of capability possible to the Air Force," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta. "We are excited about the work ahead and look forward to providing game-changing IT services and solutions to, and building a strong partnership with, our Air Force customer."
"We are honored to be chosen to provide next-generation cyber, digital services and technology transformation solutions for the Air Force enterprise," said Tony Johnson, CEO of Oasys International Corporation. "As Invictus, we look forward to putting our combined proven best practices and innovation to the test to address the Air Force's technology challenges."
About Perspecta Inc.
At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.
About Oasys International Corporation
At Oasys, we are solutions driven and pragmatic. We listen to and collaborate with our customers to solve their toughest challenges with elegant yet efficient solutions. Established by successful technologists and entrepreneurs, our goal is to provide objective and flexible solutions for our customers' toughest challenges in a rapidly changing technical and budgetary environment with one simple principle in mind: Deliver responsive, efficient solutions and services--one customer, one person, one deliverable at a time. See more at https://oasysic.com/.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.