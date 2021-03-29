KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invisian Medical today announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract worth up to $7.5 million with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog System (ECAT). Effective February 2021, the ECAT contract provides federal government customers access to the Minne Ties® Agile MMF product line—an innovative, patent pending technology for jaw fixation related to fracture treatment and other types of jaw surgery.
The ECAT program is designed to evaluate products for value and performance and allows customers to browse, compare and order a wide range of approved products. The goal of the ECAT program is to streamline procurement decisions to allow better, simpler and more efficient access to contracted vendors' products. ECAT provides medical and surgical products to the DoD and various other federal government customers around the world.
"We are pleased to provide greater access to Minne Ties for surgeons and other providers delivering care to active duty, dependents and veterans around the world," said Jan Creidenberg, President & CEO of Invisian Medical. "As a U.S. small business, we are proud to provide our advanced technology that improves the quality, safety and cost of care for those who serve our country."
Invented by a surgeon, Minne Ties Agile MMF offers a new, cost-effective method to rapidly, safely and securely achieve maxillomandibular fixation (MMF), or jaw fixation, which is required for treatment of jaw fractures and other jaw-related surgeries. Unlike other MMF methods, Minne Ties is non-invasive and eliminates sharp wires and screws that can injure surgeons and damage patients' gums, tooth roots and mouth. Minne Ties significantly reduce surgeon and operating room time, offer flexibility to apply in or outside the O.R., and take less space in the mouth for better access, visibility and tangle-free suturing.
"Our use of Minne Ties saves significant time and eliminates sharp wires traditionally used in MMF, which reduces the risk of injury for both patients and surgeons," said Clint Humphrey, MD, FACS, who has adopted Minne Ties for MMF procedures at the University of Kansas Medical Center. "It's great to know our colleagues in military medicine and at other government facilities across the country can now access this innovative technology."
ABOUT INVISIAN MEDICAL AND MINNE TIES
Based in Kansas City, Invisian Medical is a small business that develops and commercializes innovative medical technologies designed to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of patient care. Minne Ties® Agile MMF is an innovative, patent pending technology that rapidly, safely and securely achieves maxillomandibular fixation (MMF). Minne Ties are manufactured in the United States and are a cost-effective solution that improves both the patient and surgeon experience. In 2019 Invisian Medical received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., providing many academic medical centers and other health systems access to Minne Ties. For more information, visit http://www.minneties.com.
Media Contact
Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, 913-660-0548, eboudreau@belapr.com
SOURCE Invisian Medical