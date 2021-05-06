NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INVISR – a software solutions builder for mortgage, banking, and insurance industries, today announced the successful completion of their 2021 SOC 2 Type 2 examination. The effort reflects their long-standing commitment to data security best practices.
INVISR is focused on innovation and customer success through the utilization of Polystack. Polystack is a component-based low-code application development platform that radically simplifies the deployment of digital solutions. Bind any API-available data source to any Polystack Component, configure any process, and create a fully branded user experience without the need to code. Polystack helps companies develop and deploy a business application in days or weeks, not months or years.
"Successfully completing the SOC 2 Type 2 process with 360 Advanced, demonstrates the value INVISR places in developing world class corporate controls for governance, risk management, and compliance," says Jeb Hunsinger, COO.
INVISR was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination provided assurance regarding the effectiveness of the company's controls at a point in time.
INVISR considered several companies that provided a SOC certification to interview and ultimately selected 360 Advanced, Inc. based on their responses to the interview and the quality of their customer service.
About INVISR
Based in New York, INVISR was founded in 2015 by a team of technologists and consultants operating in the cloud space since the early 2000s. INVISR created Polystack; a low-code application development platform built to simplify traditional complex and expensive technical challenges. INVISR builds world class Polystack-based solutions for mortgage, banking, and insurance industries.
For INVISR inquiries, please contact:
Media Contact:
Jeb Hunsinger, COO
504-247-7533
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
For more information on compliance solutions, contact Jim Brennan at jbrennan@360advanced.com.
Media Contact:
Eric Seward
Media Contact
Eric Seward, 360 Advanced, 3212775204, eseward@360advanced.com
SOURCE INVISR