ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invistics, the leading provider of advanced inventory visibility and analytics software, today announced significant product updates for its Flowlytics drug diversion detection solution. One notable feature is the creation of a detection highlighting clinicians with the Highest Evidence of Activity to Investigate (HEAT)™, which helps uncover potential diversions quickly. This upgrade also includes alerts to detect if infusions or Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) have been diverted.
Invistics' drug diversion software was funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and has a true positive accuracy rate of over 90 percent, so nine out of 10 events that the software flags as drug diversion are true instances of missing drugs or dangerous practice issues. The use of machine learning software to integrate data from multiple complex IT systems to detect drug diversion across the leaky supply chain is a key component to effectively managing this issue at a time when 64% of healthcare professionals report lacking confidence in diversion prevention.
"Drug diversion prevention and monitoring are a core safety issue," said Terri Vidals, B.S. Pharm, Drug Diversion Specialist and Lead Pharmacist Consultant at Rxpert Solutions. "Machine learning software, like Invistics' cloud-based solution, give facilities an advantage in detecting and stopping this costly problem. All drug diversion programs should incorporate prevention and education, early identification, appropriate intervention, and re-integration, when possible."
The update will give Flowlytics' users individualized options for data tracking and offers visualization improvements to improve user experience and data security. New features to Invistics' software include:
- A new and enhanced user dashboard that streamlines visualization of data allowing users to have a more holistic view of their drug diversion prevention and detection program. Invistics also added an investigation dashboard which displays all risky transactions for a single clinician in one comprehensive location.
- Administrators can now create targeted watch groups to track new employees or workers who are exhibiting concerning behaviors indicative of drug diversion.
- Alerts can now be tailored to individual sites, allowing for greater parameterization and accuracy across the supply chain.
- A new practice review dashboard provides data insights highlighting practice issues across the healthcare system. The dashboard highlights sloppy work practices such as failing to document medication administration or inaccurate time charting. This is an important tool in helping hospitals improve patient safety.
"Invistics continues to prioritize reducing drug diversion in healthcare, which improves patient safety, avoids lost revenue, and protects clinicians and the community at large," said Invistics founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Knight. "By consistently updating our drug diversion intelligence, our software helps organizations detect leaky supply chains faster and more effectively. Our advanced analytics and machine learning software keeps a spotlight on controlled substances and other expensive drugs from purchase to patient."
Invistics is the leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for healthcare inventory visibility, providing advanced analytics and actionable insights for hospitals and health systems who want to detect and prevent drug diversion. Invistics' solution, called Flowlytics®, tracks the movement of drugs across the complex supply chain – from the time they are shipped from the wholesaler to a healthcare facility, then each time drugs are moved throughout the hospital and administered to patients. Atlanta-based Invistics Corporation also provides inventory visibility for manufacturers, distributors, re-packagers and controlled substance registrants, helping to reduce inventory costs and compliance risks within a single facility or across the extended enterprise. Please note any research reported for publication was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44DA044083. Content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. To learn more, visit https://www.invistics.com.
