BALTIMORE, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InVita Healthcare Technologies (formerly HemaTerra Technologies), a leading software provider for complex medical environments including blood and plasma collection, is offering its Rapid Rollout program to blood product collectors to assist in their time of need. Beginning immediately, InVita will implement its HemaControl product in 15 days or less for any blood product collector.
HemaControl is the industry-leading hospital ordering and hospital demand planning system. It allows blood centers to predict future orders, integrate with donor recruitment and staffing activities, as well as allow hospitals to track critical blood orders through to the hospital blood bank. InVita is not charging for this Rapid Rollout program.
"We're doing this because our blood center partners need help," said Todd Collins, President and CEO of InVita Healthcare Technologies. "Collections are strained and the ability of blood centers to predict hospital demand is more important than ever. Having demand information integrated with your donor recruitment and collection staffing systems is vital to dealing with COVID-19. This isn't about money. It's about supporting our partners with tools that will help in weathering this storm."
HemaControl empowers blood centers with the tools and visibility to fulfill hospital orders and predict future demand. It also integrates with recruitment, staffing, equipment maintenance and product QC. A typical implementation of HemaControl is 3-4 months. With blood center support, InVita will invest the resources to cut this implementation time by nearly 90%.
Blood centers can begin using the Rapid Rollout of HemaControl in up to 15 business days and at no cost for the duration of the pandemic and the rest of 2020. We want to help you get started today. Contact us
About InVita Healthcare Technologies | InVitaHealth.com
InVita Healthcare Technologies (formerly HemaTerra Technologies) provides healthcare technologies for complex medical environments. Its solutions optimize supply chain performance and visibility for blood, plasma, tissue, implants, and beyond. All for increased compliance, greater cost control, and improved patient safety. InVita Healthcare has offices in Baltimore, MD, Jacksonville, FL, Chicago and Lake Zurich, IL.