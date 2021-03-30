SANDVIKEN, Sweden, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its first quarter results on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 at approximately 11.30 CEST.
A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13.00 CEST.
The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46 (0) 8 505 583 52
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9271
US: +1 833 526 8396
From about 12.00 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik
Stockholm, 30 March 2021
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.
