SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Friday, 16 October 2020 at approximately 11.30 CEST.
A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13.00 CEST.
The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46 (0) 8 505 583 55
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9260
US: +1 833 249 8407
From about 12.30 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik
For further information, contact:
Emelie Alm
Investor Relations Officer
phone: +46 79 060 8717
Martin Blomgren
Press and Media Relations Manager
phone: +46 70 577 0549.
