SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Friday, 16 October 2020 at approximately 11.30 CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13.00 CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 583 55
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9260
US: +1 833 249 8407

From about 12.30 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

For further information, contact:
Emelie Alm
Investor Relations Officer
phone: +46 79 060 8717

Martin Blomgren
Press and Media Relations Manager
phone: +46 70 577 0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-third-quarter-2020,c3204018

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3204018/1311666.pdf

Invitation - presentation of Sandvikâ€™s report of the third quarter 2020

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.