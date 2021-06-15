EUGENE, Ore., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InVivo Biosystems, an expert in genetic small animal model creation and in-vivo testing, announced the launch of its new InVivo Longevity Platform to analyze the effects of compounds on lifespan, healthspan, and transcriptional changes related to ageing for the burgeoning anti-ageing market. The company has already worked with hundreds of clients in recent months testing the new platform using a simple non-vertebrate model. One of the key advantages of the new service is the ability to provide scientific evidence to back up products' marketing and IP claims with a rapid timeline.
Health-conscious consumers are looking for products that deliver the advertised benefits of what they say they can do. Using the proprietary InVivo Longevity Platform helps firms assess product performance by generating concrete efficacy data. The platform ensures accuracy, reproducibility, and robust conclusions by combining continuous automated data collection of lifespan metrics and genetic analysis. On average, a project can be completed in less than five months, from ideation to final report.
"The new Platform helps companies prioritize development pipelines by giving them actionable, quantitative information about how candidate formulations combat ageing and age-related conditions," said Matt Beaudet, Chief Executive Officer, InVivo Biosystems. "Using the best non-vertebrate model for longevity and healthspan studies, InVivo Longevity Platform specializes in giving clients a full picture of how each compound or test article impacts several key pieces of the ageing puzzle."
InVivo is addressing the product validation needs of the age-tech and longevity industry that has expanded into a massive marketplace with expectation for the number to grow three-fold by 2050 and with the nutraceutical product market projected to grow from USD 267.4 billion in 2019 to USD 404.8 billion by 2025.
The new InVivo Longevity Platform includes the following services:
- Lifespan and Healthspan Analysis: produces lifespan and healthspan measurements by automatically monitoring survival, morphology and movement in simple animal models.
- Pathway Analysis: identifies the pathways that contribute to the observed lifespan extension using or whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS), providing targeted insights including patentable information about the MoA.
- Compound Assessment: determines a compound's ability to extend lifespan and healthspan.
The new InVivo Longevity Platform informs product development teams on the impact of the compound formulation on lifespan, the activity level and muscle use throughout senescence, and the underlying Mechanism of Action (MoA). All services include access to the company's PhD level subject matter experts, and comprehensive, detailed reports.
Many clients rely on the service to help them find the best formulations and to substantiate product claims with real data. "We were able to get the data we needed to proceed with product development within our timeline and budget. We trust the data and findings provided by InVivo Biosystems, which are shared with our customers and distributors," says Dr. David Vollmer, Chief Scientific Officer at 4Life Research, LLC.
About InVivo Biosystems http://www.invivobiosystems.com/longevity
Founded in Eugene, Oregon in 2011, InVivo Biosystems is working to accelerate deep in-vivo insights into human biology and to enable researchers to develop and deliver solutions that improve human health. An expert in CRISPR genome editing, InVivo Biosystems provides a unique capability for creating custom genome edited zebrafish and C. elegans that enable therapeutic research on genetic models of ageing, developmental, and neurodegenerative disease, uncovering potential cures. The company's in- vivo analytical testing platforms and technologies provide faster, cost-effective investigations that focus on proof-of-principle experiments for rapid go/no go decision making so that biopharma and nutraceutical companies around the world can better understand human diseases and explore potential treatments for high-impact disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy, Epilepsy, and human & animal parasitology. For more information, visit http://www.invivobiosystems.com/longevity or the company's blog: InVivo Insights.
