BRISBANE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inxeption, the pioneer of Industrial commerce, today announced the launch of Inxeption EasyOrder, a digital commerce order-entry portal for manufacturers and other B2B businesses to streamline sales. The new product provides digital tools that allow businesses to move from inefficient, error-prone manual sales processes to a system that captures accurate data and automatically updates distributors and customers on order status.
Inxeption EasyOrder, which is now available on Inxeption's I-commerce platform, enables B2B businesses to offer buyers a password-protected portal that reflects their customized, negotiated prices. Companies using EasyOrder can accept payment by purchase order or provide payment terms to buyers. EasyOrder also seamlessly integrates with Inxeption's all-mode logistics services, enabling companies to better manage shipping costs and keep buyers informed of order and shipping status with automated emails.
"EasyOrder is an immediate and dramatic improvement over taking orders by phone, fax, and email, which slows sales cycles and leads to errors and delays. Plus, digital orders capture current data about the customer that tends to be far more accurate and up to date than that stored in CRM systems," said Farzad Dibachi, CEO and co-founder of Inxeption. "EasyOrder is a win-win for both buyers, who get the right order faster, and sellers, who get paid faster."
A recent study from McKinsey and Company found that 68% of B2B customers prefer digital sales interaction, yet less than 30% of B2B companies with $500M+ market cap have an ecommerce site. EasyOrder gives companies a quick way to capture digital orders from both distributors and even from large volume buyers who make frequent, repeat orders.
"We are thrilled to implement this new technology from Inxeption, which finally makes e-commerce for industrial equipment manufacturers like ours possible," said Jim Perkins, President of U.S. Air Filtration. "We have a large network of resellers and distributors who have been buying over the phone or by email until now. Inxeption's EasyOrder portal is able to handle the complexity of our products, pricing, and payment methods while making the purchasing experience much faster and easier for our resellers and our employees. Coupled with their flat-rate shipping, it's a true game changer!"
