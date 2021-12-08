BRISBANE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inxeption, the Industrial Commerce SuperApp, today announced the launch of Inxeption Energy, a new marketplace that provides buyers easy access to on-demand and built-to-spec solar components from leading manufacturers. Supply chains for solar panels and other raw materials needed by installers, distributors, contractors, and builders across the United States are strained. By providing generous financing and embedded logistics, Inxeption gives buyers a no-hassle solution for on-time order delivery.
"Today's market volatility requires dynamic responses to an insatiable demand for renewable energy products," said Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at Inxeption. "Our ability to deliver inventory immediately, directly to the buyer's required location, sets us apart. By offering industrial buy now, pay later on all transactions on the marketplace we make it much easier for both buyers and sellers to transact."
Inxeption Energy provides access to solar modules, inverters, mounting systems and accessories, as well as energy storage systems.
For buyers, installers, regional distributors, commercial solar farms, and home builders the benefit of the integrated services of Inxeption Energy is a no-hassle interaction with Inxeption personnel in the U.S. for delivery of product to their installation site. Inxeption has already experienced significant transactions on the Inxeption Energy marketplace.
For solar manufacturers, Inxeption simplifies the export process by handling products from point of origin, providing financing and shipping solutions, and managing the customs clearance process, resulting in accelerated transaction velocity.
"The future of B2B is targeted marketplaces," said Jay Hanson, Inxeption's Chief Operating Officer. "Inxeption Energy is the first of many vertical marketplaces that we are launching to address the specific needs of B2B by simplifying logistics, financing, payments, and the entire purchase process."
In what is primarily a cash-driven industry, Inxeption Energy helps small businesses thrive by offering zero down to buyers on the marketplace.
To learn more about the Inxeption Energy, visit Inxeption.com or call Rob Gleixner, Director of Business Development, at 415-233-9447 Ext. 1401.
About Inxeption
Inxeption is the Industrial Commerce SuperApp. Its secure and scalable cloud-based digital commerce platform brings the ease of consumer e-commerce to B2B. Companies of any size in any industry can drive more sales, gain operational visibility, and realize cost savings. Inxeption Commerce Partners enjoy access to sell products on the Inxeption B2B marketplace and to develop new online commerce channels, as well as valuable applications that simplify and streamline logistics and other operations. Inxeption's challenge to the B2B sector is: Let's Do Business Better.
