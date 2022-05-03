With the launch of its LTL app, Inxeption's multimodal logistics technology gives users enhanced flexibility and visibility.
CUPERTINO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inxeption announced Less Than Truckload (LTL) capabilities as part of its Industrial SuperApp—a broad portfolio of digital supply chain applications and services. Users can manage multimodal shipments—including parcel, LTL, FTL, and ocean— within a centralized dashboard, monitor network analytics, and integrate freight management and financial services, all within one app.
"Inxeption offers ready-to-use software applications in the cloud for businesses with complex supply chains that typically ship through multiple modes," said Swati Jain, SVP, Product Management for Inxeption. "Our intuitive, integrated user experience sets us apart from today's disconnected applications and manual data management. For the first time in the industry, we've connected all modes of shipping into a single user interface with real-time visibility and analytics. We are offering our commerce partners access to a broad network of service providers that can handle everything from small parcel to white glove deliveries of large machinery."
Inxeption's Industrial SuperApp enables businesses of all sizes to optimize their myriad of procure-to-payment processes by enabling faster and more efficient coordination and delivery—from acquisition of raw materials, to shipping the manufactured product, to collecting the final payment. Inxeption reduces unnecessary delays to the end customer by connecting fulfillment, freight management, and payment solutions within one streamlined platform.
"Every application Inxeption builds is focused on reducing complexity for our customers' supply chains, while ensuring that every transaction is supported by highly reliable technology and a trusted network of service providers," said Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of Inxeption. "With this latest release, we continue to set the bar higher by providing unprecedented visibility across our customers' supply chains," said Allen.
With the recent introduction of Inxeption Reward Tokens, customers can leverage rewards earnings to reduce the overall cost of any of Inxeption's products and services, including integrated logistics services, future marketplace purchases, and embedded financial services.
About Inxeption
Inxeption is the Industrial Commerce SuperApp. Its secure and scalable cloud-based digital commerce platform brings Capital, Data, Products, and Services on-demand for Industrial and supply chain businesses. Companies of any size in any industry can drive more sales, gain operational visibility, and realize cost savings. Inxeption Commerce Partners enjoy access to sell products on the Inxeption B2B marketplace and to develop new online commerce channels, as well as valuable applications that simplify and streamline logistics and other operations. Inxeption's challenge to the Industrial sector is: Let's Do Business Better.
