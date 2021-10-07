BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inxeption, the pioneer of digital Industrial commerce, is excited to announce that it has opened a new office in Atlanta, Georgia's burgeoning Peachtree Corners area. Opening on the heels of a successful Q3, the new office will serve as the company's Digital Transformation Center. Fast-growing, Silicon Valley-based Inxeption has made digital commerce technology and services the backbone of its software platform.
"Atlanta is quickly becoming a global, next-generation technology hub, so it makes sense for our digital technology and delivery teams to be right in the middle of it," said Swati Jain, Inxeption's SVP of Product Management. "Businesses today are looking to digitize processes to keep up with the times. We have a core team here helping our growing customer base in this region launch new digital sales channels, find new customers through our marketing services, and quickly list their products on our new Marketplace."
Inxeption already has teams across the U.S. delivering both commerce and logistics solutions and services to companies of all sizes. Earlier this year, Inxeption opened its new Logistics Command Center in Louisville, Kentucky, to provide businesses with innovative solutions across all modes of transportation.
Atlanta-based Michael Klump, President of Rusco, a leading manufacturer of water filtration products and accessories, has launched an online distributor order portal on the Inxeption platform and says customers are pleased with how it allows them to place orders quickly, see custom pricing, and consolidate invoices. "What Inxeption has done is bring a specific focus to the needs of industrial and B2B companies making the dynamic shift to digital, while looking to scale at a very fast pace."
"We are excited to help companies like Rusco with their digital transformation efforts. Being in close proximity to many of our customers will only help foster stronger relationships," added Jain. "Peachtree Corners is buzzing with growth and attracting elite tech talent, making it a very exciting place for us to put down roots and recruit."
About Inxeption:
Inxeption is the pioneer of Industrial commerce ("I-commerce"). Its secure and scalable cloud-based digital commerce platform brings the ease of consumer e-commerce to B2B. From one digital dashboard, companies of any size in any industry can drive more sales, gain operational visibility, and realize cost savings. Its integrated service offerings include merchant cash advances and other financial services, flat-rate logistics with shipping protection, web design, and strategic marketing. Inxeption's invitation toncompanies of any size is: Let's Do Business Better.
