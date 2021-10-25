BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extraordinary disruption in the global supply chain means that this holiday season, businesses are bracing not only for high transportation rates, but constrained capacity across multiple modes, plus painful peak season surcharges. The surcharge threat especially impacts high-volume residential shippers who can end up paying $6 or more per shipping label for small parcels. In some cases, peak season charges for additional handling or oversized goods can run as high as $250 per package.
Inxeption, the pioneer of I-commerce, has announced that between November 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022, all existing and new Inxeption customers who subscribe at the Growth, Pro, and Premium member levels will pay no domestic peak season surcharges for parcel delivery.
All Inxeption Commerce Partners enjoy access to a full slate of industrial commerce services including its unique, integrated logistics offerings. Monthly membership fees begin at $500 for entry-level Starter members who have access to excellent parcel and LTL rates in addition to selling on Inxeption's online B2B marketplace.
Other higher level services such as launching an online order-entry portal, custom online stores with flexible payment options, marketplace promotion, digital marketing services, procurement and warehouse services, and more advanced transportation management including international ocean shipping and air freight, are available to partners as they engage more fully with Inxeption at the Growth, Pro, and Premium levels.
Inxeption will waive domestic parcel peak season charges for new customers who join at the Growth, Pro, or Premium Level, while current customers signed up for the Starter Level have an opportunity to level up to Growth, Pro, or Premium and immediately eliminate carrier surcharges from their logistics bills.
"Inxeption Commerce Partners who engage at our higher levels can have peace of mind preparing for the holiday season, since their membership protects them from surcharges," explains Josh Allen, Inxeption's President of Global Services. "And not only will Growth, Pro, and Premium customers avoid peak season charges, our Inxeption Reward Token rebate plan means Pro and Premium customers will enjoy monthly 5% and 10% rebates, respectively, on the amount they spend executing both logistics and online commerce services on our platform."
Adds Inxeption Vice President TJ Clayton, "It's easy to calculate customer savings from removing peak season charges, but that's just one element of our value proposition. Our logistics team is comprised of seasoned experts. The total volume of logistics we execute means we can offer excellent wholesale rates and can also help address our customers' capacity challenges. We are built to help our customers succeed."
