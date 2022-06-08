Global Freight eXchange enables shippers to add their own carriers to Inxeption's digital transportation network.
CUPERTINO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inxeption, the Silicon Valley startup behind the Industrial Commerce SuperApp, announced a new digital integration that enables shippers to add their own carriers to Inxeption's multimodal transportation network. Inxeption customers can integrate their own provider networks via the Global Freight eXchange, Inxeption's on-demand, digital transportation ecosystem.
This new capability makes it possible for shippers to manage both spot shipments and their contracted rates through one digitally-enabled execution platform.
"Our goal is to eliminate friction," said Swati Jain, SVP of Product for Inxeption. "Instead of spending hours getting spot quotes, shippers can use our secure, digital freight eXchange to instantly quote, book, and manage their shipments."
With Inxeption's Global Freight eXchange, users also gain access to their own control tower, which provides comprehensive network data via their own personalized Analytics dashboard.
"When our customers add their carriers, they not only benefit from our rate management capabilities, they also get an aggregated view of their network performance," Jain said. "Our technology consolidates user data across all modes so our customers can monitor volume, spend, and carrier performance on an ongoing basis."
In addition to supporting carrier integrations, Inxeption's Global Freight eXchange seamlessly integrates with online sales channels via API so users can effectively streamline supply chain workflows—from sourcing through fulfillment.
About Inxeption
Inxeption is the Industrial Commerce SuperApp. Its secure and scalable cloud-based digital commerce platform brings Capital, Data, Products, and Services on-demand for Industrial and supply chain businesses. Companies of any size in any industry can drive more sales, gain operational visibility, and realize cost savings. Inxeption Commerce Partners enjoy access to sell products on the Inxeption B2B marketplace and to develop new online commerce channels, as well as valuable applications that simplify and streamline logistics and other operations. Inxeption's challenge to the Industrial sector is: Let's Do Business Better.
