FLORENCE, Ky., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newest 8-port IO-Link masters from Balluff for EtherNet/IP and Profinet deliver all the benefits of IO-Link master blocks— remote parameterization, simplified wiring, clone configuration — but in displayless housings.
The EtherNet/IP version, BNI00H2, and the Profinet version, BNI00FW, were designed as drop-in replacements for some of Balluff's best-selling network blocks, the BNI006A and BNI005H respectively, that are seeing long delivery times. Widespread microchip shortages have slowed production of many IO-Link products. The removal of the display mitigates this problem without impacting functionality.
The IO-Link master blocks from Balluff allow you to increase your machine flexibility with I/O and smart sensors. In addition, you can use standard, unshielded, off-the-shelf cables for device connection. IO-Link gives unprecedented connectivity to every field level device from data to diagnostics and reduces the total cost of ownership of smart field devices.
Plug-and-play functionality reduces troubleshooting and maintenance. And their IP67 rating makes them tough for most manufacturing environments.
Key details:
- Time- and cost-saving: fast installation and simple integration into existing networks
- Easy module replacement
- Simplified wiring
- Full diagnostics and centralized parameter setting with IO-Link
For more information on IO-Link, visit https://www.balluff.com/en-us/focus-topics/io-link-the-ideal-solution
About Balluff Inc.: Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics.
