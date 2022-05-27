The annual awards recognize RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms' ability to respond effectively to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.
LONDON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Markets, a global provider of trading platforms, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, is pleased to announce that LookOut (by LIST, an ION company) won Best Solution for Records Retention at the RegTech Insight Europe Awards 2022. The annual awards, presented yesterday, recognize RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms' ability to respond effectively to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.
LookOut is LIST's multi-asset solution for record-keeping, to which award-winning market surveillance, regulatory reporting, and business analytics can be added. By design, it offers a robust, reliable yet flexible, and fast system for data collection, storage, retrieval, and analysis by buy-side and sell-side firms, and trading venues.
The RegTech Insight Europe Best Solution for Records Retention award acknowledges the achievements of vendors of records retention software solutions to assist firms with their record and document management obligations. The context of the award lies in the unprecedented growth in new regulations and directives aimed at trading activity in recent years. Globalization and similarities in regulations worldwide have led to the industry adopting regulation-specific compliance tools for record-keeping, monitoring, and reporting.
Commenting on LookOut's triumph, Antonella Giani, LookOut Product Manager, said, "As a technology provider that delivers solutions for trading and trading compliance, LIST identified several common characteristics in the recent regulations. We then built a single and unique system, able to put the salient features in a single, normalized data model. As evidence of this, LookOut navigates through all the major regulatory landscapes and complies with European surveillance regulations, meeting the obligations embodied in MAD/MAR, as well as Canada, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Singapore, and the USA."
Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, said, "Congratulations LIST for winning this year's RegTech Insight Award Europe for Best Solution for Records Retention. This year's RegTech Insight Europe awards have been extremely popular and competitive, highlighting established solution providers and innovative newcomers that help capital markets participants respond effectively and efficiently to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry."
LookOut's strengths include easy integration with client data infrastructure (across front- to back-office); data validation and transformation; efficient and scalable processing of a large amount of data; plus cross-market and cross-asset scope. The latter includes debt and money markets instruments, interest rates derivatives, equities and equity derivatives, securitized derivatives, certificates, commodity derivatives, contracts for difference, credit derivatives, currency and foreign exchange derivatives, exchange traded products, and energy. Moreover, LookOut monitors data in real time, then generates reports and alerts; provides a comprehensive workflow management system; and boasts built-in connectivity with reporting entities and National Competent Authorities. The solution offers a web-based interface, with monitoring dashboards and drill-down functionalities.
RegTech Insight Europe Awards are adjudicated through online voting within the RegTech Insight community, whose industry opinion is highly valued.
About RegTech Insight Europe Awards
The annual RegTech Insight Awards – Europe recognizes RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms' ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry. For more information, visit https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/regtech-awards/.
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.
About LIST
Owned by ION, LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. LIST's innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers' needs, play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today's volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust in and reliance on LIST's unique real-time and data analytics capabilities. https://www.list-group.com/.
Media Contact
ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +44 20 7173 1520, press@iongroup.com
HAWTHORN ADVISORS, HAWTHORN ADVISORS, +44 20 3745 4960, ion@hawthornadvisors.com
SOURCE ION