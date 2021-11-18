LONDON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, a leading global provider of trading, analytics, business information and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, today announces the appointment of Robert Cioffi as Global Head of Equities Product Management. Robert joins ION Markets with over 25 years' product management experience in Financial Services.
Prior to joining ION, Robert spent 15 years at UBS Investment Bank, where he recently held the role of Executive Director and Product Manager, Securities eCommerce. During his tenure at the investment bank, Robert led the Cash EQ Product Management team before moving to product management of the award-winning UBS Neo Platform, which grew to 1.8 million users.
A former Vice President at both Instinet, an institutional broker and independent equity trading arm, and the electronic trading platform MarketXT Inc, Robert joins ION with a deep understanding in Low Touch, High Touch, and Block Trading workflows.
ION Markets' equities solutions support ION Group's mission to use cutting-edge technology to fuel simplicity, automation, and reliability for clients, underpinning hundreds of thousands of daily transactions. As an early adopter of technology within the industry and an articulate communicator of technical information, Robert's leadership and expertise will be essential in developing talent, forging cross-functional partnerships, and promoting cultures of engagement, collaboration, and transparency at ION Markets.
"Robert's in-depth knowledge of the sector will help strengthen ION Markets as it continues to innovate in the increasingly complex equities trading space. Advanced technology is required for businesses to grow, facilitating the unification of business operations, simplification of automation of workflows, and improved efficiencies," - Hishaam Caramanli, ION Group Chief Product Officer.
"As equities trading faces increased complexity, ION's award-winning solutions will continue to automate and simplify trading across worldwide markets with its reliable and efficient technologies. I am excited to join the team for its next chapter, working with Fidessa to improve the execution outcomes for clients through ION's own innovation and expansion," – Robert Cioffi, Global Head of Equities Product Management – ION Markets, Equities.
About ION Group
ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.
Media Contact
ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +44 20 7173 1520, press@iongroup.com
HAWTHORN ADVISORS, Hawthorn Advisors, +44 20 3745 4960, ion@hawthornadvisors.com
SOURCE ION