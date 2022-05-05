ION Markets announced that its JANUS Suite (by LIST, an ION company) won Best Risk Management Product at the Markets Choice Awards 2022.
LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Markets, a global provider of trading platforms, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, is pleased to announce that its JANUS Suite (by LIST, an ION company) won Best Risk Management Product at the Markets Choice Awards 2022. The annual awards, presented in New York yesterday, recognize important sectors of institutional trading and technology, namely, buy-side traders, sell-side execution desks, exchanges and trading platforms, incumbent technology providers, and emerging fintech firms.
LIST's JANUS Suite comprises advanced products designed to support financial institutions in monitoring and controlling risk in real-time, across multiple assets and markets. It has two core products:
- JANUS Risk Manager (JRM) - a multi-asset, currency and market, real-time risk management and order validation system for exchange-traded financial instruments. JRM meets the industry's urgent need to monitor all trading activity and margin exposures in real time, without complex and burdensome limitations in configuring and receiving alerts.
- JANUS Central Limit (JCL) – a multi-market and multi-platform limit management system. JCL brings together risk and limit controls from disparate trading systems in a single dashboard, and monitors unauthorized or incorrect setting changes.
Together, JRM and JCL provide a proven combination of real-time monitoring and accurate and matched trading system controls management. Indeed, JANUS is recognized as a market leader in the risk management space, being the first and unrivaled true 'intraday consolidated dashboard' for risk managers. What's more, the solution can scale to meet the needs of even the largest and most complex businesses.
LIST submitted the JANUS Suite for consideration in an open category in the Markets Choice Award 2022. Receiving the Best Risk Management Solution award provides further independent acknowledgment of the products' versatility. JRM and JCL solve multiple problems across multiple jurisdictions, with a strong focus on credit and market risk as well as electronic execution supervision. Users can tailor the functionality and rules to fit both the regulations and the firm's risk and compliance regimes.
Commenting on the award, Luca Papaleo, JANUS Product Manager, LIST, said "A technology provider that delivers solutions for trading and trading compliance, LIST knows the importance of risk management, and the role of effective controls. Our JANUS Suite aggregates trade and order flows across back-offices, trading platforms and clearing systems; monitors user-defined risk measures; generates alerts on limit breaches; stores risk indicators and limit breaches to support client behavior analysis. It also replicates margins as calculated by CCPs across 60+ exchanges globally."
Presented by Markets Media, the Markets Choice Awards marked the 10th anniversary of the program this year. The methodology used to select the nominees and winners keeps the focus on the most important opinions: those of market participants. The Markets Media community, whose industry opinion is highly valued, adjudicate the awards through online voting.
About Markets Choice Awards
The annual Markets Choice Awards, organized by Markets Media, recognize important sectors of institutional trading and technology, namely, buy-side traders, sell-side execution desks, exchanges and trading platforms, incumbent technology providers, and emerging fintech firms. Having started in 2013, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the awards program. For more information, visit https://www.marketsmedia.com/2022-markets-choice-awards/.
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.
About LIST
Owned by ION, LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. LIST's innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers' needs, play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today's volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust in and reliance on LIST's unique real-time and data analytics capabilities. https://www.list-group.com/.
