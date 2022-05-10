ION Commodities was named CTRM Software House of the Year amid 14 other top firms in the industry.
LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Commodities, a global leader in energy and commodity management solutions, has been named Commodity Trading and Risk Management (CTRM) Software House of the Year by Risk.net.
Each year, Risk.net - the world's leading source of in-depth news and analysis on complex markets – hosts the Energy Risk Awards to recognize excellence in risk management across the financial and commodities sectors. The Energy Risk Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious awards for firms and individuals involved in risk transfer markets and in risk management.
ION Commodities was named CTRM Software House of the Year amid 14 other top firms in the industry. The nominees were judged on their risk management capabilities, innovation, technology, and achievements in 2021. ION Commodities offers a comprehensive portfolio of trading, risk management, and innovative decision support solutions that use data for unique business insights and supply chain optimization in complex and volatile markets.
"This year, ION Commodities stood out in the energy space for the breadth and depth of its capabilities and its innovative forward-looking approach to the market, helping businesses navigate both the energy transition and evolving markets" said Stella Farrington, Energy Risk at Risk.net.
As the world transitions to net zero emissions, ION Commodities strives to be organizations' partner of choice by delivering best-in-class trading and risk solutions across the energy and commodity value chain. In 2021, ION Commodities launched 15 new major product offerings to help businesses navigate energy transition and evolving commodity markets. These innovations include trading and risk management for the liquefaction and regasification of liquefied natural gas, algo trading support, predictive pathing using machine learning for natural gas, tools for managing power purchase agreements and carbon credit trading. With over 50% of its workforce dedicated to research and development, ION Commodities continues to invest substantially in innovation to support businesses on their digital transformation journeys.
"We thank Risk.net for recognizing our leading role in connecting the industry and engaging with our over 30,000 end users to shape the future of energy and commodities management. This award demonstrates our clients' trust in our ability to innovate as markets evolve," says Richard Grossi, Chief Executive Officer at ION Corporates.
About Energy Risk Awards
The annual Energy Risk awards, recognize excellence in financial risk management across the commodities sector. The awards are open to energy and commodities producers, traders and consumers, and all firms in between that facilitate risk management. Corporates, financial players, technology and data firms, consultancies, brokers and exchanges submit entries each year. Hosted by Risk.Net, the Energy Risk Awards focus on prudent energy risk management; innovation in trading and risk management; and expertise in, and insight into, energy derivatives and other risk management tools.
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Commodities
ION Commodities delivers data-driven energy and commodities trading and risk management solutions across the supply chain. Our scalable ETRM and CTRM solutions equip clients to use real-time risk analytics and reporting, minimize supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions. We provide full support and transparency for procurement, supply, and trading to a global community of over 1,200 clients. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/commodities/.
