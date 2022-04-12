ION Commodities ranked first in Chartis Research's Energy50 survey for the second year in a row.
LONDON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Commodities, a global leader in energy and commodity management solutions (CMS), ranked first in Chartis Research's Energy50 survey for the second year in a row. ION Commodities offers a comprehensive portfolio of trading, risk management, and innovative decision support solutions that leverage data for better business insights and supply chain optimization in complex and volatile markets.
Every year Chartis Research—the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology—conducts a thorough analysis of the world's major technology players across the energy space. Chartis Research then ranks them based on a series of criteria – functionality, core technology, market presence, strategy, and innovation – in their Energy50 survey.
"The software and technology firms we survey differ considerably, but share common qualities that rank them highly in the energy space," said Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis. "ION Commodities' overall win and seven category awards reflect its ongoing strength in energy markets, a performance bolstered by its broad and flexible offering that can adapt to changing market conditions."
"We would like to thank Chartis for recognizing our leading role in connecting the industry and engaging with our 1,200 clients and over 30,000 end users to shape the future of energy and commodities management. This award demonstrates our clients' trust in our ability to support them in their journeys," says Sunil Biswas, Chief Product Officer at ION Commodities.
While innovating for energy transition and renewables, ION Commodities is also continuing to support traditional energy sources, winning category awards for oil and gas markets and trade management, coal trade and risk management, and coal logistics and optimization.
"Transition in energy markets is a key focus for firms across the energy spectrum," said John MacDonagh, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis. "ION's strength in traditional markets – reflected in its category wins this year – is supported by a commitment to digitalization across the board that will prove vital in the coming years."
ION Commodities' goal is to be the businesses partner of choice in the crucial energy transition journey. As part of its mission, ION will continue to deliver best-in-class trading and risk systems across all market segments to customers spanning the entire needs-complexity spectrum, from small independent traders to large global enterprises. "We want to remain at the forefront of digitalizing the industry," adds Biswas. "With that mission in mind, we will continue to invest in engineering our products with modern technologies to support market evolution and the changing regulatory landscape around de-carbonization."
About Chartis Research
Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Commodities
ION Commodities delivers data-driven energy and commodities trading and risk management solutions across the supply chain. Our scalable ETRM and CTRM solutions equip clients to use real-time risk analytics and reporting, minimize supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions. We provide full support and transparency for procurement, supply, and trading to a global community of over 1,200 clients. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/commodities/.
