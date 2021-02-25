NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, today announced that it has been ranked the #1 CTRM software in Chartis Research Energy50, a leading ranking of major providers in the modern energy markets. Technology buyers, end users, and independent consultants selected ION Commodities based on the strength of its functionality, value to customers, and market presence and impact.
In addition to best CTRM, ION Commodities won first-place in six categories for power and gas, and coal. The strong placement affirms ION's market leadership and position as one of the most impactful companies in the energy markets in 2021.
ION Commodities' multi-brand portfolio of CTRM and Commodity Management Solutions includes Openlink, Allegro, Aspect, RightAngle, TriplePoint, as well as a suite of 11 value added products — for shipping, risk analytics, and supply chain optimization — to support organizations of any size, in any industry, and in any region.
"This recognition by end users and technology experts validates and underscores our mission to accelerate the digital transformation of the commodities markets," said ION Corporates CEO Richard Grossi. "ION's long-term approach enables us to make further investments in our functionality and overall user experience that help our customers generate greater value and ROI from their software investment."
Recent awards for ION Commodities include CTRM Software House of the Year in the Energy Risk Awards 2020, Best Commodities Trading System in the 2020 Risk Markets Technology Awards, category award winner for Energy Trading Applications in the RiskTech 100 2021, and a 2021 Silver Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service.
Media Contact
ION Press, ION Group, 1.212.906.0050, press@iongroup.com
SOURCE ION Group