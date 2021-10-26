PARIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Commodities, a global provider of commodities trading and risk management solutions, announces the successful implementation of ION Commodities WAM Demand Planning and WAM Enterprise Planning solutions at Eramet Marketing Services (EMS).
EMS, a global mining and metallurgy group headquartered in Paris, required an enterprise solution to optimize demand and supply plans and synchronize purchasing, distribution, manufacturing, and delivery to customers. ION's WAM solution now enables EMS to forecast sales more accurately and minimize delivery costs across its global manganese supply network, while maintaining optimal finished, intermediate, and raw material inventory positions despite market volatility.
ION's WAM supply chain optimization solution provides a centralized planning system of record. It enables the creation of optimized plans and schedules, provides visibility into global inventories and trades, and generates predictive analytics to guide operations and maximize profitability.
"ION's WAM solution will improve coordination of our global manganese operations related to ore extraction, transportation, and refining, along with alloy manufacturing and the distribution of finished products to our 1,500 customers worldwide," said Grégoire Castagna, Value Chain Manager, Eramet.
"We are delighted with the successful implementation of WAM for EMS. This is the latest expansion of ION's presence in the metals and mining sector globally, providing supply chain management solutions and helping businesses take advantage of new opportunities in changing markets," said ION Corporates CEO Richard Grossi. "WAM will provide EMS with better visibility of its global manganese operations and performance of its supply chain, enabling it to seamlessly execute its role within Eramet as the vital link between the mining teams, the processing plants, and the customers."
About ION Group
ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Commodities
ION Commodities delivers data-driven energy and commodities trading and risk management solutions across the supply chain. Our scalable ETRM and CTRM solutions equip clients to use real-time risk analytics and reporting, minimize supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions. We provide full support and transparency for procurement, supply, and trading to a global community of over 1,200 clients. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/commodities/.
