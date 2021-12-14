LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, a global provider of trading, analytics and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities and treasury management, today announced that leading global agribusiness Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has chosen ION Derivatives Global Trading Platform (GTP) to manage and grow their derivatives execution and hedging operations.
With activities that span the entire value chain across a diverse range of product lines, LDC helps to feed and clothe up to 500 million people every year and is committed to embracing technologies that can unify, simplify and boost efficiency in its global operations.
"We are pleased to work with a renowned company like ION as we seek to further reinforce core business activities with advanced tools and solutions that drive efficiency through process unification and automation," said Guy-Laurent Arpino, LDC's Chief Information Officer.
Francesco Margini, ION Markets Cleared Derivatives Chief Product Officer, added, "We're delighted that LDC has chosen a solution which has earned more than 30 awards and remains the top choice for institutions around the world."
ION's award-winning GTP Derivatives Trading Platform delivers comprehensive execution tools and algos, access to global and regional execution venues, global risk tools and a fully integrated middle office.
About ION Group
ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
About Louis Dreyfus Company
Founded in 1851, Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) is a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods, leveraging its global reach and extensive asset network to deliver the right products to the right location, at the right time - safely, reliably and responsibly. LDC's activities span the entire value chain, from farm to fork, across a broad range of business lines (platforms) including Grains & Oilseeds, Coffee, Cotton, Juice, Rice, Sugar, Freight, Carbon Solutions and Global Markets. Active in over 100 countries, the company employs approximately 17,000 people globally, and helps to feed and clothe some 500 million people every year by originating, processing and transporting approximately 80 million tons of products. For more information, visit http://www.ldc.com and follow LDC on Twitter, LinkedIn and WeChat (ID: we_are_ldc).
