LONDON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, a global provider of trading, clearing, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, has won Derivatives Trading System of the Year at the FOW International Awards 2021.
The award-winning product – ION Global Trading Platform (GTP) – provides comprehensive order management and execution across multiple asset classes. ION GTP offers high-speed access to the world's leading exchanges, including 16 of the world's top 30 futures commission merchants. Using unique distributed architecture, ION GTP routes orders to exchanges, achieving the best possible execution outcomes regardless of location.
Judged by an experienced panel, the FOW International Awards recognize those that excel in five categories within the global cleared derivatives industry.
The FOW International Award 2021 reinforces ION GTP's position as the leading global EOMS platform. ION GTP's client experience has been enhanced following several recent innovative updates. These include Bulk and Stitch functionality, ION Markets' Fix to Spreader solution, an enhanced Low-touch service, increased alert capabilities and automated Trade At Settlement instruments.
"We are delighted to receive Derivatives Trading System of the Year for the ION Global Trade Platform," said Francesco Margini, ION's Head of Product Management, Cleared Derivatives. "ION GTP's market share has tripled in the past five years, now serving over 3,000 users across the buy-side and sell-side. We are proud of this industry recognition. Thanks to continued investment and innovation, we are serving the derivatives industry better than ever."
In September this year, ION GTP was also named Derivatives Trading System of the Year for Asia at the FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards 2021. ION previously won this award every year from 2012 to 2018.
About FOW International Awards
Created in April 2017, the Global Investor Group incorporates the Global Investor, FOW, and ISF brands and offers news, data and in-depth analysis across derivatives, securities finance, custody, and fund services and asset management.
The awards recognize the best in innovation, achievement, and commitment to the market in the global cleared derivatives industry.
The awards are arranged into five categories: Exchanges and Clearing House; Technology; Service Provider; Buy-side; and Individuals.
About ION Group
ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.
