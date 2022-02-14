LONDON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, a global provider of trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, has been accepted to the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) as an Associate Member.
ICMA has over 600 institutional members in more than 60 jurisdictions, providing high-quality research, regulation, support, and education across international capital and securities markets. At a crucial inflection point for issuers, lead managers, dealers, investors, and asset managers operating internationally, ICMA represents critical stakeholders and seeks to develop better smart market solutions for the industry.
The Association promotes effective and functional cross-border market behavior, regularly issuing internationally recognized guidance on the issuance, trading, and settlement of bonds; and on best practice standards for repo and collateral trading. Through consistent engagement with key regulatory bodies and sector institutions, ICMA plays a central role in discussions to develop best practice in today's capital markets.
As an Associate Member, ION will:
- Work with ICMA and other members to: support investors, traders, and institutions as they transition to automated workflows.
- Contribute to recommendations, guidance, and solutions, particularly in secured funding and fixed income.
- Participate in events to shape industry-wide innovation.
- Help shape market-standard documentation.
- Utilize strong relationships with certified regulatory and training bodies, becoming part of a much broader community of leading market professionals.
"As our industry reckons with important market challenges, we are delighted to be joining ICMA, a leading influence for international capital markets," said Ed Tyndale Biscoe, Product Owner for ION Markets Secured Funding. "Starting the year as an Associate Member is an exciting prospect, amid the ongoing standardization of trade lifecycle processing; and digitalization of repo and securities lending. This is a key opportunity to help shape a critical forum for industry-problem solving and lies at the heart of our work within ION Markets."
About ICMA
The ICMA is the leading global trade association for international capital and securities markets, assembling expert members to promote best practice and governance for the market landscape. At a crucial inflection point for issuers, lead managers, dealers, investors and asset managers, ICMA aims to represent their views through major initiatives for resolving key industry issues. In addition, the ICMA Education program facilitates events and forums to discuss global market shifts and regulatory developments. For more information, visit: https://www.icmagroup.org/.
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.
