NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Markets, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, announced today the extension of the partnership between ION and UBS Bond Port, connecting the former's LatentZero buyside clients to the latter's Bond Port trading platform. Bond Port is now accessible to all Buyside clients through the LatentZero OMS, providing more trading flexibility and anonymous access to the huge liquidity pool it offers.
Leveraging existing infrastructure, ION and UBS have expanded access to Bond Port's anonymous Global Credit liquidity pool to LatentZero's OMS clients.
With connectivity to Bond Port, ION's LatentZero clients can instantly access a large liquidity network of 2,500+ clients in over 65 markets with firm pricing in over 25,000 instruments, trading in 19 currencies. Client liquidity is seamlessly integrated with external venues, regional dealers, and alternative providers and users have access to a range of trading protocols and an aggregated view of the current market.
"Access to the UBS Bond Port trading platform will provide our buyside clients with even greater visibility and flexibility to make informed asset management choices. This is the latest development demonstrating ION Markets' mission to use cutting-edge technology to fuel simplicity, automation and reliability for clients, underpinning hundreds of thousands of transactions every day." - Hishaam Caramanli, ION Group Chief Product Officer.
"Connectivity to OMS providers is at the heart of Bond Port's client strategy. This connection will allow LatentZero clients to see our live order book, add orders and trade the resting liquidity all within their natural workflow."
"This expanded partnership with UBS Bond Port opens doors for ION LatentZero buyside clients and provides more liquidity opportunities to the asset management community." - Simon Linwood, EMEA Head of UBS Bond Port.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.
About ION Group
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. For more information, visit https://www.iongroup.com.
About ION Markets
ION Markets transforms capital markets by delivering end-to-end solutions that simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity. Our solutions provide real-time access to critical information required to make timely operational decisions. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/ion-markets/
Media Contact
ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +1 212-335-7110, press@iongroup.com
Hawthorn Advisors, Hawthorn Advisors, +44 20 3745 4960, ion@hawthornadvisors.com
SOURCE ION