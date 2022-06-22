Developed for both the buy and sell-side, ION expands its market-making solution at this year's Fixed Income Leaders' Summit in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, a global leader in trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management announces the launch of a new product for both buy and sell-side fixed income traders. ION's new FI EMS will ease challenges around selecting counterparties and sourcing liquidity by digitalizing the entire dealer to customer (D2C) trading process.
Under pressure to deliver the best execution across different bond asset classes, trading desks are increasingly considering digitalizing the D2C trading process, including automating liquidity sourcing and price discovery. In an increasingly fragmented market, traders must remain competitive and reduce operational risks. As a buy-side solution, FI EMS ensures the best execution among various D2C markets and retail venues. Inbound flow of orders can be routed to multiple platforms and dealers so they can auto-execute against the best price with configurable best execution policies.
Integrated with the ION market-making solution, FI EMS offers buy-side capabilities to sell-side traders through direct execution as well as at-trade and post-trade hedging. Catering for increasingly complex regulatory pressures, FI EMS provides a comprehensive audit trail of all execution steps and generates client reports automatically.
Tommaso Di Grazia, Head of Fixed Income Product Development at ION Markets, said: "Whether you are on the buy-side or sell-side, delivering first-class service for your clients can be complex, especially when dealing with multiple requests in a volatile market. FI EMS enables intelligent auto-execution capabilities for executing brokers while extending access to liquidity for sell-side traders."
"Since its inception, ION has focused on building solutions that help traders automate tasks, reduce the overall operational risks and in this case, deliver better fixed income execution," Di Grazia added.
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation.
For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, FX, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale.
For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/
Media Contact
ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +44 20 7173 1520, press@iongroup.com
HAWTHORN ADVISORS, HAWTHORN ADVISORS, +44 20 3745 4960, ion@hawthornadvisors.com
SOURCE ION