LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, a global provider of trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, announces that ION MarketFactory has been named 'Best Low Latency Data Feed Provider – Managed' at the TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards Europe 2022.
MarketFactory's SaaS-first approach to innovation grants its clients access to the entire market, regardless of location, workflow, protocol, instrument, or liquidity provider. The award-winning product, Whisperer, is a single API that connects to more than 100 FX APIs with a speed of 5-7 microseconds – 1,000 times faster than other market solutions.
Over the past year, MarketFactory made substantial improvements to its flagship product by adding new data feeds for 31 venues, including SG1 and Aurora to its co-location spaces, and access to offerings beyond FX.
"We are thrilled to receive the Best Low Latency Data Feed award from TTI Europe this year," said Eugene Markman, COO of ION FX. "The last 12 months have seen turbulent market conditions and prolonged market data spikes. Despite this, our customers experienced no connection issues, demonstrating Whisperer's impeccable performance as a high-throughput, low latency product. As the FX market grows, we will continue to evolve Whisperer in tandem, offering an uninterrupted, seamless experience to our clients."
"It has been fantastic to see such a high calibre of entries in our TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2022. There are some really deserving winners and we congratulate ION on winning Best Low Latency Data Feed -Managed and for their contribution to the financial trading technology industry," said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, which hosts the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe.
The TTI Awards conducts voting online, and this year ION Markets earned the highest number of industry votes across Europe. Voting also included input from the TTI Advisory board, comprising experts from its customer and prospect community.
