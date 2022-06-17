ION MarketFactory's flagship product, Whisperer, won the category on the strength of its functionality and excellent performance.
LONDON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Markets, a global provider of trading platforms, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, is delighted that ION MarketFactory won Best Managed Services Solution for Trading at the TradingTech Insight (TTI) USA Awards 2022.
The annual TTI USA awards, presented in New York yesterday, recognize outstanding performance by vendors of data and technology solutions to the financial industry, specifically Data Management, Trading Technology, RegTech, and ESG suppliers.
A SaaS first financial technology provider, ION MarketFactory's products grant clients access to the entire market, regardless of location, workflow, protocol, instrument, or liquidity provider. ION MarketFactory's flagship product, Whisperer, won the category on the strength of its functionality and excellent performance. Featuring a single API that connects to more than 100 FX APIs, Whisperer operates at a speed of 5–7 microseconds – up to 1,000 times faster than other market solutions. It supports FX spot, NDFs, swaps, forwards, NDSs, options, and futures.
Despite turbulent market conditions and prolonged market data spikes in 2021, Whisperer customers experienced no connection issues. The API and platform experienced no issues handling the marked increase in data, or the spikes around monthly non-farm payroll numbers. On the contrary, Whisperer performed impeccably as a high-throughput, low-latency product. It handled over 100,000 messages per second and kept latency down to 5–7 microseconds.
Moreover, ION MarketFactory not only maintained a seamless service throughout the period but also further built its products' efficacy and productivity through several substantial improvements.
"We are excited to receive the Best Managed Services Solution for Trading award from TTI USA this year," said Eugene Markman, COO of ION Markets FX, and CEO of ION MarketFactory. "The market has faced multiple challenges, which we have viewed as opportunities to demonstrate our capabilities and fulfill our mission of offering a suite of tools that free traders to innovate. As the FX market grows, we will continue to evolve Whisperer in tandem, ensuring an uninterrupted, seamless experience for our clients."
Presented by A-Team, the TTI Awards are awarded primarily on the views of market participants, adjudicated through online voting. Input is also taken from the TTI Advisory board, comprising experts from its customer and prospect community.
Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, said, "Congratulations ION for winning Best Managed Services Solution for Trading in the fourth annual TradingTech Insight Award USA. This year's TradingTech Insight USA awards have been extremely popular and competitive, highlighting established solution providers and innovative newcomers within capital markets that provide exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions."
About TradingTech Insight USA Awards
A-Team's series of TradingTech Insight Awards recognize outstanding performance by the vendors of data and technology solutions to the financial industry, with a specific focus on Data Management, Trading Technology, RegTech and ESG suppliers. Nominations are invited from across the industry. After review by A-team's editors and advisory panel, the short list of nominations is published for voting. The voting results are then reviewed again and the winners presented with their awards at a celebratory awards ceremony. For more information, visit https://a-teaminsight.com/tradingtech-insight/browse/awards.
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.
About MarketFactory
MarketFactory is a financial technology company that provides software-as-a-service to currency markets. Customers gain access to the entire market, no matter the location, workflow, protocol, instrument, or liquidity provider. Its flagship product, Whisperer, is a single API that connects to more than 100 FX APIs. For more information, visit https://www.marketfactory.com/.
Media Contact
ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +44 20 7173 1520, press@iongroup.com
HAWTHORN ADVISORS, HAWTHORN ADVISORS, +44 20 3745 4960, ion@hawthornadvisors.com
SOURCE ION