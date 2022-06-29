ION MarketFactory's Nexus took the top honors in the 'Best connectivity, hosting and co-location service' category, which was open to vendors that provide trading-related capabilities as a managed service.
LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, a global provider of trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, announces that ION MarketFactory has been named 'Best connectivity, hosting and co-location service' at FX Markets e-FX Awards 2022.
Announced during the FX Markets Europe conference in London, the FX Markets e-FX Awards recognize the dedication, skill, and creativity of market participants in the growing, changing world of electronic FX trading. ION MarketFactory's Nexus took the top honors in the 'Best connectivity, hosting and co-location service' category, which was open to vendors that provide trading-related capabilities as a managed service.
Since inception, ION MarketFactory has sought to provide low-latency products, allowing clients to connect seamlessly to the diverse and growing FX market network. Through MarketFactory's Whisperer, a single API connectivity solution, clients can leverage Nexus, a low-latency co-location infrastructure cloud solution that's easy and seamless. From direct cross-connects and market data and trading venues, to high-speed lines between data centers, Nexus offers almost instant access to a global network. Inherently versatile, Nexus is available as a customizable hosting option, or a fully managed solution.
Over the past year, ION MarketFactory enhanced its overall product offering the expanding its network in Singapore, adding new data feeds for 31 venues, finalizing its historical data offering, announcing strategic partnerships (notably Tradefeedr QuantHouse, Ideal Predictions) and extending its offerings beyond FX.
"We are pleased that Nexus won the 'Best connectivity, hosting and co-location service' category at FX Markets e-FX Awards this year," said Eugene Markman, CEO of ION MarketFactory and COO of ION Markets (FX). "Nexus is a product suite solution, so clients connected to the Nexus by whatever means can improve their performance with all ION MarketFactory's applications. For example, the combination of Nexus and our flagship product, Whisperer, gives clients high-speed liquidity access from different regions, without having to provision their own circuits."
This year marked the 20th edition of the FX Markets e-FX awards. True to tradition, the winning entries were selected by a panel of judges that included FX Markets' editors.
About FX Markets e-FX Awards
Hosted by FX Markets, the e-FX Awards recognize the dedication, skill, and creativity that market participants pour into the growing, changing world of electronic FX trading. For more information, visit https://events.fx-markets.com/efxawards
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets, a division of ION, provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.
About ION MarketFactory
MarketFactory is a financial technology company that provides software-as-a-service (Saas) to currency markets. Customers gain access to the entire market, no matter the location, workflow, protocol, instrument, or liquidity provider. Its flagship product, Whisperer, is a single API that connects to more than 100 FX APIs. For more information, visit https://www.marketfactory.com.
Media Contact
ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +44 20 7173 1520, press@iongroup.com
HAWTHORN ADVISORS, HAWTHORN ADVISORS, +44 20 3745 4960, ion@hawthornadvisors.com
SOURCE ION