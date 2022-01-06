LONDON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Markets, a leading global provider of trading solutions for capital markets, has upgraded its connectivity to support Trumid's Attributed Trading, a disclosed dealer-to-client negotiation protocol, through the ION Credit solution. Trumid is a financial technology company and electronic bond trading platform, building differentiated trading solutions for its community of users.
This upgrade builds on previous versions of the Trumid gateway that supports Axe contribution and post-trade functionalities, providing flexible negotiation options for users.
ION Credit's upgraded solution for Trumid provides additional benefits, including access to diverse market data sources, powerful automation for Axe and Run management, and ION's advanced pricing engine.
"An important goal at Trumid is to promote efficiency and streamline our client's workflows. Our continued collaboration with ION has enabled sell-side traders to distribute their axes seamlessly and negotiate with their clients bilaterally. We are eager to continue working with ION to provide these traders with access to Trumid's anonymous liquidity pool." - Lauren Burd, Head of Product Sales, Trumid.
ION Credit's automation features give traders sophisticated inquiry management and configurable auto-negotiation. Covering multiple markets, the ION Desktop user interface allows dealers to manage workflows for multiple markets from a single screen. This allows orders, trades, and allocations to flow seamlessly downstream. In addition, ION Credit's fully modular technology easily scales with businesses, integrates with third-party systems and technologies, and offers intelligent quote management.
"We're passionate about innovation and workflow automation, working closely with our customers to meet their evolving needs and transform their businesses. We are particularly excited to support Trumid through ION Credit, which overcomes the complexity and fragmentation of credit markets and equips users to deliver fast, accurate service." – Andrea Alberio, Product Manager, ION Markets.
About ION Group
ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.
