NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, today announced that ION Markets' ION Fixed Income has been named Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income by TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards USA. This award is ION Fixed Income's second such win for the year, having been named Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income by TTI Awards Europe in February 2021.
TTI USA recognizes excellence in trading solutions and services for rapidly evolving capital markets. The awarding process takes into account a company's prowess in capital markets as well as the product's relevance to the TTI community. This award is presented to the marketplace's finest performers.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer of the A-Team Group, which hosts the TTI Awards, said, "Many congratulations to ION Markets for winning Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets in our prestigious TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2021. It's a real vote of confidence from across our readership of 30,000 senior technology officers and trading technology specialists, who selected ION Markets as the clear winner in a very competitive field."
Accepting the award, Edoardo Pacenti, Head of Trading Tools for Fixed Income at ION Markets said: "It is very gratifying for the team to receive this award. It's a testimony to our continuous efforts to deliver solutions that can keep up with a rapidly changing environment. We are dedicated to our clients, helping them to automate their critical trading workflows, so that their businesses can thrive."
"The ION Fixed Income solution offers access to a large set of venues, process automation, and first-class performance, enabling our clients to focus on growing their business. With the emergence of new technology trends around data analytics and AI, we continue to empower our clients with innovative solutions and simplify their trading applications ecosystem. We are excited to continue working with our clients on several initiatives, pioneering innovation in the industry."
TTI Awards conducts the voting online and this year ION Markets earned the highest industry votes in the USA and Europe. Voting included input from the TTI Advisory board, consisting of experts for their customer and prospect community.
About TradingTech Awards USA
TTI Awards USA is designed to recognize excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions. Dedicated and driven, they focus on the unique challenges facing US market practitioners and suppliers as they seek to develop trading and data solutions in this rapidly changing marketplace.
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. For more information, visit https://www.iongroup.com.
About ION Markets
ION Markets transforms capital markets by delivering end-to-end solutions that simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/ion-markets/
Media Contact
ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +1 212-335-7110, press@iongroup.com
Hawthorn Advisors, Hawthorn Advisors, +44 20 3745 4960, ion@hawthornadvisors.com
SOURCE ION