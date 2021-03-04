NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, today announced that it has been named Global Finance's Best Treasury and Cash Management Provider for cash forecasting. ION was recognized for launching the industry's first cash forecasting solution powered by machine learning.
The Global Finance awards are a top international benchmark in the financial sector. Winners are selected through a rigorous multi-tiered assessment process based on multiple factors: product innovation, differentiation, market share and reach, competitive pricing, and customer service. ION scored highly across all categories, demonstrating its long-term commitment and success leading the digital transformation of treasury services.
ION's AI-powered solution enables organizations to use next-generation technology to create accurate cash forecasts in seconds, free of human biases, and based entirely on the latest available data. Forecasts can be re-run to ensure they reflect the most accurate and relevant information, allowing treasury teams to quickly react and make more informed business decisions.
"We are delighted to accept this award, and to lead the industry in providing machine learning capabilities to increase our customers' visibility into short- and long-term cash forecasting," said ION Corporates CEO Richard Grossi. "This award reaffirms our commitment to providing solutions that digitally transform mission-critical processes, and empower our user community to leverage innovative tools to make more informed business decisions."
Media Contact
ION Press, ION Group, +1.212.906.0050, press@iongroup.com
SOURCE ION Group