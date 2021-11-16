LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Treasury, a global provider of treasury and risk management solutions for corporations, financial institutions, and central banks, is delighted to congratulate Whitbread plc on winning Best Investing Solution - Highly Commended in the Treasury Today Adam Smith Awards 2021. The award recognizes Whitbread's efforts to streamline its investment process by deploying Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Mosaic platform seamlessly integrated with ION Treasury's Reval solution.
Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand with a growing presence in Germany, historically employed a manual liquidity management process. A lean treasury team, increased cash flow volatility due to the pandemic, and the challenge of working remotely prompted the need for change. Whitbread wanted to automate its investment process, reduce operational risks, increase controls, and implement system connectivity within its cash management process.
The ION Treasury Reval solution controls and governs Whitbread's cash management processes while also providing visibility to the company's daily liquidity. Reval identifies liquidity needs and via bi-directional integration with the Mosaic platform, Whitbread can invest and redeem money market fund positions across multiple fund providers. Thanks to the partnership between ION and Goldman Sachs, the Reval-Mosaic combination improved the investment workflow, reduced operational risks, and automated tracking and position management.
"The new platform has come into its own, particularly when we have moved significant flows to or from our money market funds providers. Being able to instruct and track trades and to receive timely and consistent confirmations greatly facilitated the funds flow." – Stuart Fitzsimmons, Treasury Manager, Whitbread plc.
"ION focuses on building pioneering tools that our clients need to grow their businesses. We are proud to support the digital transformation at Whitbread and pleased with the industry recognition implicit in this award." – Richard Grossi, CEO ION Treasury.
About The Adam Smith Awards
The Adam Smith Awards is globally recognized as the industry benchmark for best practice and exceptional solutions in treasury. The Adam Smith Awards program honors best practice and innovation, regardless of company size, budget, or industry sector.
About ION Group
ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Treasury
ION Treasury delivers unique treasury and risk management solutions to organizations of all sizes, offering both on-premises and cloud options. Our award-winning solutions help manage liquidity and mitigate operational, financial, and reputational risk. Together with a global community of over 1,100 clients, we are shaping the future of treasury and risk management technology. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/treasury/.
Media Contact
ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +44 20 7173 1520, press@iongroup.com
HAWTHORN ADVISORS, Hawthorn Advisors, +44 20 3745 4960, ion@hawthornadvisors.com
SOURCE ION