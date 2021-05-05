NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, announced that it was named Best Risk Management System in the bobsguide Awards 2020. ION Treasury was the standout winner, with voters highlighting the strength of the technology, the impact on the client experience, and extensive capabilities supporting the needs of a diverse spectrum of market participants.
The bobsguide Awards recognize the top solutions across the fintech market. Winners were selected by end users, customers, corporates, and readers of bobsguide – a leading fintech news portal. ION Treasury was selected based on the robust choice of risk offerings that it provides to the marketplace, ranging from a standalone option, as part of an ION Treasury Management System (TMS), or as an independent valuation and hedge accounting service.
ION's risk management solutions aggregate exposures, incorporate hedge transactions, and track compliance against company-established interest rates, FX, commodity, and counterparty risk. Users gain in-depth capabilities to measure and manage exposures, derivative valuations, credit value adjustments (CVA/DVA), limit management, workflows, and reporting across a broad coverage of products. Additional risk analytics support more advanced needs covering value at risk (VaR) and cash flow at risk (CFaR), potential future exposure (PFE), and what-if scenario analysis.
ION's Hedge Accounting Technical Taskforce (HATT), an international think tank of experts on financial risk management, derivatives, and hedging strategies and accounting, provide guidance and feedback on product development, and serve clients through deep subject matter expertise.
"Risk management needs continue to increase across the industry," said ION Corporates CEO Richard Grossi. "We're proud that our domain expertise in derivatives, hedge accounting, and treasury and risk management serves as a trusted source of knowledge and support for companies around the globe. We thank the end users and industry professionals that voted for ION Treasury in this important category."
