AMSTERDAM, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Treasury, a global provider of treasury and risk management solutions for corporations, financial institutions, and Central Banks, today announced the successful implementation of ION Treasury's City Financials solution at Trivium Packaging B.V. (Trivium). City Financials will support Trivium's core treasury operations and the hedging of commodities such as aluminum and other raw materials required to produce metal packaging for the food and personal care markets.
Trivium – based in the Netherlands – is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal packaging for the world's leading brands. The company required a proven Treasury Management System (TMS) with an accelerated implementation. City Financials went live at Trivium in less than two months, providing straight-through processing between mission-critical third-party systems to manage its risk and exposure to commodities price fluctuations and volatility.
City Financials provides core treasury coverage with added power to scale and support the needs of companies as their business requirements grow. Users benefit from an intuitive, easy-to-integrate solution providing standardized treasury workflows built on the foundation of the ION Cloud and requiring minimal IT support. Best practice reports are preconfigured and available out-of-the box, saving time and money.
"City Financials was the natural choice to support our needs," said Rogier Kloek, VP of Treasury, Investors Relations, Insurance, and ERM at Trivium Packaging. "We went live in weeks and now have a TMS that supports our cash management, mitigates risk, and provides straight-through processing of our statements, settlements, and confirmation reports."
"The implementation of City Financials is another example of ION Treasury's ability both to simplify and dramatically improve the way the treasury organization operates, providing comprehensive core treasury and risk management in one end-to-end solution," said ION Corporates CEO Richard Grossi. "This implementation is a testament to the quality of the City Financials product and our focus on maintaining highly engaged and satisfied customers."
About ION Group
ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Treasury
ION Treasury delivers unique treasury and risk management solutions to organizations of all sizes, offering both on-premises and cloud options. Our award-winning solutions help manage liquidity and mitigate operational, financial, and reputational risk. Together with a global community of over 1,100 clients, we are shaping the future of treasury and risk management technology. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/treasury/.
Media Contact
ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +44 20 7173 1520, press@iongroup.com
Hawthorn Advisors, Hawthorn Advisors, +44 20 3745 4960, ion@hawthornadvisors.com
SOURCE ION