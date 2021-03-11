NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management announced that it has won a 2021 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. ION won the prestigious award for transforming its Commodities and Treasury customer support infrastructure, resulting in greater ROI and an enhanced experience for its 80,000+ community of users.
The Stevie Awards are the world's top customer service honors, recognizing companies that invest in excellence and continually improve the customer experience and overall value. ION's commitment to supporting all phases of customer engagement – from software deployments to system management from on-premise installs to the ION Cloud – were key drivers in winning the award.
In 2020, ION made significant investments targeted at aligning principles of excellence across Commodities and Treasury by analyzing the customer journey to identify opportunities to improve processes, efficiencies, and transparency.
This resulted in several new programs. DedicatION provides opportunities for customers to share feedback throughout key engagement points. ION's Center of Excellence and the ION Cloud provide enhanced support for customers requiring fully-managed solutions. Additionally, an improved customer portal provides a richer online user experience for consolidated product information and support, enabling users to share and exchange knowledge.
"We are thrilled to win this prestigious industry award and to be recognized for our continual investment in providing service excellence," said ION Corporates CEO Richard Grossi. "This award reaffirms our commitment to partner with our customers by developing relationships that enhance value for the ION Treasury and ION Commodities communities."
