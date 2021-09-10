NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 38% of apps on iOS and 43% of those Android devices contain vulnerabilities. The biggest point of potential compromise between both is insecure data storage, found in an alarming 76% of apps between the two. Small deficiencies in different app parts create the biggest cracks in the 's system, rather than the server or user's system itself.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 9,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the current state of security on the world's most dominant mobile operating systems.
1) APPS IN 2021 NEED TO BE INTEGRALLY SECURE
According to Chad Jones, CEO of Push Interactions, apps need to be inherently secure in 2021 in order to meet user expectations.
"Historically iOS had an edge in security versus Android," said Jones. "Not just in the security of the phone itself, but in the user's individual level of control over […] privacy settings. Now both Android and iOS phones can be regarded as secure, when apps are built properly and kept up to date with the OS updates, with the one caveat - apps for Android should only be downloaded from the official Google Play store. Security is something app users expect in 2021 in all apps they use. So, every app needs to be built with that base level of security."
2) APPLE'S EXCLUSIVE SOURCE CODE ACCESS ELIMINATES ERRORS
Mobile Lead at S-PRO, Nazar Kokhan, listed some of the reasons which make iOS the more secure OS in his experience.
"In my opinion, iOS is more secure and safer to use than Android," said Kokhan. "iOS is a closed system. No one except Apple has access to the source code, which eliminates some of the potential errors. Many vendors who release their firmware based on Android, which is an open-source product, include many extras on top of the OS itself. [This] greatly increases the likelihood of various errors and security gaps. The versatility of Android, although it supports many different devices, creates a huge space for errors and shortcomings due to improperly configured hardware."
3) iOS ALSO OPEN TO ATTACKS, APP DEVELOPERS SHOULD UP THEIR GAME
According to Bohdan Bilas, CTO of HebronSoft, iOS users are at the risk of attacks to the same extent as Android users.
"Contrary to public knowledge, iOS is open to cyberattacks fairly as much as Android," said Bilas. "With this, tackling security vulnerability issues must be a major concern for app development companies and app stores, and not for end-users. Blame-shifting is definitely not what our customers expect from us."
4) USERS SHOULD MAKE BETTER CLICK CHOICES
Kurt Johnson, principal consultant at Headspring Software Consultancy, says that times change the scope of Android's target mark, and users should learn how to avoid risky moves.
"When smartphones arrived, Android apps were considered much less secure," says Johnson. "Today, Android's widespread adoption makes it an abundant target. While best coding practices can protect your app, you still have to train end-users to stick to the proper stores for their apps, and not to make risky clicks."
Brands can explore the top mobile app development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
